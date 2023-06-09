Environment Canada lifts air quality alert for Waterloo Region, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Guelph and Waterloo Region can breathe a little easier as Environment Canada has lifted the special air quality statement for the area.

The move was unexpected as in Thursday’s statement, the agency had warned that the high levels of pollution could last throughout the weekend.

The area had experienced poor air quality for several days this week prompting the cancellation of outdoor sporting activities by area school boards and community organizations.

The poor air quality resulted from a torrent of wildfires burning throughout Ontario and Quebec, which caused smoke plumes to head south, deteriorating air quality down into the United States.

As of Friday morning, there were still 427 wildfires burning across Canada, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, so the area may not be fully clear going forward.