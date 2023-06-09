Menu

Canada

Police seek three missing kids in the Muskoka region

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 9:20 am
file generic opp badge patch uniform View image in full screen
OPP file photo. The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge are looking for three children who went missing near Muskoka.

Police say the three were last seen in the Wahta Mohawk Territory near Bala last Monday.

Few details are known about the disappearances.

The missing are Josiah, age 15, Winter, age 12, and Summer, age seven, all of whom have brown hair.

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

