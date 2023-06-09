Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Public health says poor air quality in Guelph considered high risk

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 7:42 am
View image in full screen
Global News
Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health says the high-risk air quality we’re experiencing will stay with us for the next few days, at least.

Due to the smoke caused by the ongoing wildfires, public health warned that the air quality in Guelph is expected to reach 7 on the Air Quality Health Index, considered to be high risk.

Among those at the highest risk are children, seniors and people with lung or heart conditions.

Public health said smoke contains small particles that could enter our lungs and bloodstream and cause serious health complications.

If exposure to smoke causes you to experience symptoms such as sore and watery eyes or a headache, the Government of Canada advises you to monitor these conditions and seek medical care when it’s necessary. Also, you should stop your level of activity if you having trouble breathing or not feeling well.

Public health said the Air Quality Health Index changes throughout the day.

Residents are being encouraged to stay indoors when the risk is highest. Public health added to keep windows and doors closed if the temperature is comfortable.

And if you are outside, public health said to have a plan in place to access indoor spaces like libraries and malls.

