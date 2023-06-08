Menu

Canada

Liberal budget bill passed by House of Commons after Tory filibuster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2023 5:00 pm
Poilievre, Freeland exchange quips on federal budget tabling
The House of Commons passed the Liberal government’s budget bill today, which seeks to roll out vast new incentives for clean energy and expending dental care subsidies — despite a Conservative attempt to hold it up.

The bill passed 177 to 146 with the support of Liberals and New Democrats, while the Tories and Bloc Quebecois voted against it.

The bill includes a new anti-flipping tax for residential properties, a doubling of tradespeople’s tools deduction and an enhancement to the Canada workers benefit, a refundable tax credit to help low income workers.

Poilievre filibusters for hours in attempt to delay Liberal budget

It also codifies sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, and raises tariffs on Russia and Belarus.

The Conservatives attempted earlier this week to delete much of the bill by introducing amendments eliminating 900 of its clauses, saying they want a plan to balance the budget amid projections that show no end to federal deficits in sight.

The Senate must also pass the budget bill before it can become law, and senators have already been devoting hours of study to its provisions.

Pierre PoilievreFederal BudgetCanada BudgetLiberal BudgetfilibusterBudget Billbudget filibusterbudget bill passedliberal budget passed
© 2023 The Canadian Press

