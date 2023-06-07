Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba grand chief ‘upset’ with Queen Elizabeth II statue replacement

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 7:12 pm
Workers on June 2 reinstall a statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled on Canada Day 2021 on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. View image in full screen
Workers on June 2 reinstall a statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled on Canada Day 2021 on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is decrying the Manitoba Government’s decision to re-erect a statue that was toppled two years ago during a protest instead of keeping good on a promise to create a monument honouring a historic treaty.

“There was no consultation, prior notice, or acknowledgement from the provincial government that this would be happening, which is upsetting,” said AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick in a press release.

In 2021, the same year as the destruction of the statues of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria during a protest on Canada Day on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature, the province said it would create a monument to recognize the Peguis Selkirk Treaty.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police to investigate after protesters topple statue of Queen Victoria on Canada Day'
Winnipeg police to investigate after protesters topple statue of Queen Victoria on Canada Day

The treaty was the first agreement signed between First Nations and the Crown in Western Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

In February, Minister of Government Services James Teitsma reiterated the government’s word on creating the piece. It is expected to be unveiled in 2024.

“By replacing the Queen Elizabeth II statue as quickly as this before erecting one that honours the history of First Nations in this province, shows a lack of commitment to reconciliation and accountability by this province,” Merrick said in the release.

Last week the bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth II reappeared in its original place after it was torn down on Canada Day in 2021 during a protest over the deaths of children at residential schools.

The province estimated it would cost $500,000 to replace the toppled statue, but an AMC press release states the province confirmed it only cost $60,000 to be re-erected.

Just days after its reinstalment, it was spray-painted with the words “colonizer” and “killer,” but the words were scrubbed off by the next day.

Click to play video: 'Federal Conservatives urge Manitoba Premier to restore statues of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria'
Federal Conservatives urge Manitoba Premier to restore statues of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday while visiting the provincial legislature, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said she hopes people can come together to discuss the issue of the toppled statues.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A second monument, the statue of Queen Victoria, was damaged beyond repair during the 2021 protest and has not been replaced.

Simon, who is Canada’s first Indigenous governor general, said while her office is apolitical on the subject, it’s important for people to recognize the effects colonization and residential schools had on Canada’s Indigenous people.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Reaction to statues toppling on Canada Day'
Reaction to statues toppling on Canada Day
Manitoba GovernmentResidential SchoolMary SimonAssembly of Manitoba ChiefsCanada Day ProtestQueen Victoria statueGrand Chief Cathy MerrickQueen Elizabeth statuestatue replacement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content