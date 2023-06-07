Menu

Headline link
Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 7

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 12:40 pm
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, June 7
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, June 7.
Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Day of Sunshine campaign, Day of Caring at United Way of Saskatoon and Pickleball Saskatchewan provincial tournament.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Day of Sunshine campaign supports Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

Many kids and families in the province rely on the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital to provide critical care and services.

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Day of Sunshine campaign is underway, with donations going twice as far.

Communications director Haley Buhs has details of the campaign and how donations help provide care, support and research at the hospital.

Day of Sunshine campaign supports Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

United Way of Saskatoon launches annual Day of Caring

The United Way of Saskatoon is gearing up for its 23rd annual Day of Caring.

It aims to meet the needs of the community, based on what is happening in that moment in time.

Jon Davis, director of resource development, explains the Day of Caring and what the United Way of Saskatoon is hoping to accomplish.

United Way of Saskatoon launching annual Day of Caring

Hitting the court for Pickleball Saskatchewan’s provincial tournament

According to the Sports and Fitness Association, it is the fastest-growing sport in North America.

This weekend, hundreds of athletes are taking part in the annual Pickleball Saskatchewan provincial tournament in Warman.

Theresa Kirkpatrick and Dexter Wyse look at the growing popularity of the sport and what to expect this weekend at the provincials.

Hitting the court for Pickleball Saskatchewan’s provincial tournament

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 7

Heating up! Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, June 7, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 7
Global News Morning SaskatoonJim Pattison Children’s HospitalPickleballJim Pattison Children's Hospital FoundationUnited Way of SaskatoonDay of CaringDay of SunshinePickleball Saskatchewan’s Tournament
