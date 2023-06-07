Menu

Headline link
Canada

Waterloo Catholic Board announces replacement for departed trustee

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 11:11 am
A pride flag flew in front of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board offices for the first time on Tuesday,. View image in full screen
A pride flag flew in front of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board offices for the first time on Tuesday,. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said it will appoint Julie Molenaar as trustee to fill the seat vacated when Wendy Ashby stepped down.

“Recognizing an election has very recently been held, the Board of Trustees has chosen to fill the remainder of the term by appointing Julie Molenaar — who was the fifth place finisher in that election,” read a statement from Board Chair Tracy Weiler.

“Ms. Molenaar will be sworn in at an upcoming regularly scheduled public meeting.”

The board says it had two options on how to fill the role: either hold a byelection or appoint someone within 90 days. It chose the latter route.

Ashby came to the forefront after a tweet of hers began to circulate around the internet. She has since deleted her account but police were called to a recent school board meeting to deal with protesters calling for her removal.

Screen captures that show Ashby’s now-deleted tweet reveal that it said, “the most dangerous creature on the planet is the white Christian male.”

While the board announced it was investigating, Ashby resigned last month before that was completed.

