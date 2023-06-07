New Brunswick man dies after motorcycle crashes into deer, police say

A 45-year-old New Brunswick man died in the hospital two days after his motorcycle collided with a deer, police say.
Police and paramedics arrived at the scene of the incident on Highway 715 in Lower Cambridge, N.B., on May 28 at about 4:30 p.m., according to a release from the RCMP.
“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the motorcycle struck a deer and lost control of the vehicle,” police said.
The man, who was from Cambridge Narrows, N.B., was taken to a hospital in a serious, life-threatening condition.
He died on May 30 in the hospital as a result of his injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
