Poor air quality forces outdoor school sports to be cancelled in Waterloo Region

Both Waterloo school boards cancelled regional track meets on Wednesday as smoke from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario continues to cause air quality issues in the area.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality advisories for large portions of Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Guelph, warning of high levels of pollution from the forest fires.

The air quality index led the Waterloo Region District School Board to cancel the track meet as well as other outdoor activities.

“Today, the air quality levels are expected to fluctuate between Moderate Risk (4-6) and High Risk (7-10) throughout the day,” a letter from the board read.

“In consultation with Region of Waterloo Public Health, schools have been advised to reschedule any planned strenuous outdoor activities (i.e. track meets) and postpone or reschedule any spring camps (i.e. football).”

The York Region public board has cancelled recess but that is not the case just yet in Waterloo.

“We’ve asked Principals to monitor conditions and limit time outside, but recess isn’t cancelled,” a spokesperson for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board told Global News in an email.

“No gym classes outside though and time outside at lunch is shortened.”

Over in Guelph, the Upper Grand District School Board says it continues to monitor the situation but no changes have been made as of this writing.