Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multi-vehicle collision near Highway 12 sends 4 to hospital, including 1 airlifted

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 11:02 am
On June 5, 2023 just after 1:00 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police along with the Midland Fire Department and Simcoe County Paramedics attended Simcoe Road 93, one kilometer north of Highway 12 for a report of a three vehicle collision involving injuries. View image in full screen
On June 5, 2023 just after 1:00 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police along with the Midland Fire Department and Simcoe County Paramedics attended Simcoe Road 93, one kilometer north of Highway 12 for a report of a three vehicle collision involving injuries. Supplied by OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A serious collision at a construction site on Highway 12 near Midland led to multiple injuries, including one person being airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The three-vehicle crash on Simcoe Road 93, one kilometre north of Highway 12, was reported Tuesday at around 1 p.m.

One of the vehicles left the roadway as a result of the collision. Four people were sent to hospital, with one of them taken by Ornge Air Ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police say at least two people have since been released from hospital.

As of Wednesday, police say the 29-year-old male airlifted to Toronto trauma centre remains there with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The area where the collision took place is a construction zone.

Story continues below advertisement

A section of Simcoe Road 93 between Highway 12 and Yonge Street was closed but has since reopened.

The matter remains under investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.

More on Crime
OPPMidlandSouthern Georgian Bay OPPorngeOntario Provincal PoliceHighway 12Simcoe County ParamedicsMidland OntarioMidland crashHighway 12 collisonMidland collisonMidland Fire Department
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content