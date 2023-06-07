Multi-vehicle collision near Highway 12 sends 4 to hospital, including 1 airlifted

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision at a construction site on Highway 12 near Midland led to multiple injuries, including one person being airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The three-vehicle crash on Simcoe Road 93, one kilometre north of Highway 12, was reported Tuesday at around 1 p.m.

One of the vehicles left the roadway as a result of the collision. Four people were sent to hospital, with one of them taken by Ornge Air Ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police say at least two people have since been released from hospital.

As of Wednesday, police say the 29-year-old male airlifted to Toronto trauma centre remains there with life-threatening injuries.

The area where the collision took place is a construction zone.

A section of Simcoe Road 93 between Highway 12 and Yonge Street was closed but has since reopened.

The matter remains under investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.