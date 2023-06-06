‘Just come home’: Calgary mom pleads for her missing daughter’s return

A Calgary mother hasn’t seen or spoken to her daughter since May 30th, and as the days go by her family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

Fourteen-year-old Aeris Lukinuk left her grandmother’s home in Brentwood at around 4 p.m. It was the last contact anyone in her family had with her.

Police say it’s possible the teen may be in or headed toward Edmonton and are asking Albertans to keep a watchful eye.

“All I can say is this is heartbreaking. I want her back,” Lukinuk’s mom, Melissa Bronson-Zuffa, said in an email.

Her statement also includes a plea directly to her daughter to come home.

“We understand what you are going through. Just come home. It’s not a joke. It is serious. You don’t know what this is doing to all of us!” the statement read.

Police say they are concerned for Lukinuk’s safety. They believe the teen may be in the company of adults, who aren’t family, and investigators believe they may have ulterior motives.

Like the police, the Missing Children’s Society of Canada says each day that passes puts the teen at greater risk.

“We have to find them as quickly as possible because the longer they are missing, the more at risk they are. In this particular case this is a high-risk missing child and whether she was lured, or whether she made the choice to leave doesn’t matter, because as a youth, she really can’t understand all of the risks that’s waiting for her,” said Missing Children’s Society’s chief executive officer Amanda Pick.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403 266-1234.

The Missing Children’s Society of Canada has a free app, called RESCU and is encouraging as many people as possible to download the app, in hopes of finding Aeris Lukinuk as soon as possible.

