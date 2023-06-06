Booze on beach bylaw gets green light from Kelowna city council

Send this page to someone via email

Booze on the beach will be allowed at three parks in Kelowna, B.C., this year after getting the green light this week.

On Monday, city council agreed to support the pilot project, which will run from July 4 to Oct. 6.

The three parks where residents and visitors will be able to sip a cool one are Waterfront Park, Kinsmen Park and Boyce Gyro Park, where imbibing will be allowed from noon to 9 p.m.

There are some exceptions to the bylaw, such as no booze within 15 metres of residences, nor in playgrounds, sports zones and parking lots. Glass bottles are also banned. Signs will also be posted.

A report done by city staff referenced Penticton and how that South Okanagan community allows booze on the beach along Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake.

Penticton underwent pilot projects in 2021 and 2022 before council gave it the permanent thumbs up in February 2023.

The report also mentioned how the Lower Mainland cities of Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Delta and Port Moody allow alcohol consumption at some of their parks.

“We have a booming alcohol industry within Kelowna and our region, and wine and spirits,” Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas, said during discussions at Monday’s council meeting, “and we’re here to support them.”