Saskatoon minimum taxi rates set to rise by $1, possibly by July

The minimum fare for taxis is set to rise in Saskatoon after the Standing Policy Committee on Transportation discussed the issue at city hall Tuesday.

Recommendations were made to increase the minimum fare for taxis from $3.75 to $4.75 with it possibly taking effect in August or September.

But Ray Bourner, a representative for Ride, asked for the increase to come quicker.

He said the operating costs for taxis have risen and he wanted to have the minimum rate increase fast-tracked.

Bourner said other ride-share companies can adjust their rates with impunity.

He said a 16.1 per cent increase was needed, but said the proposed minimum taxi fare increase would cover 7.0 per cent.

“We anticipate a quick resolution on this matter,” Bourner said.

When Coun. Randy Donauer asked administration if it was possible to expedite the process, they noted the bylaw amendment could be implemented as soon as it comes back to council in July.