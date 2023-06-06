Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon minimum taxi rates set to rise by $1, possibly by July

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 5:40 pm
The minimum fare for taxis in Saskatoon is set to rise by $1 as early as July. View image in full screen
The minimum fare for taxis in Saskatoon is set to rise by $1 as early as July. Global News/ Easton Hamm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The minimum fare for taxis is set to rise in Saskatoon after the Standing Policy Committee on Transportation discussed the issue at city hall Tuesday.

Recommendations were made to increase the minimum fare for taxis from $3.75 to $4.75 with it possibly taking effect in August or September.

But Ray Bourner, a representative for Ride, asked for the increase to come quicker.

He said the operating costs for taxis have risen and he wanted to have the minimum rate increase fast-tracked.

Bourner said other ride-share companies can adjust their rates with impunity.

He said a 16.1 per cent increase was needed, but said the proposed minimum taxi fare increase would cover 7.0 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“We anticipate a quick resolution on this matter,” Bourner said.

When Coun. Randy Donauer asked administration if it was possible to expedite the process, they noted the bylaw amendment could be implemented as soon as it comes back to council in July.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Inflation, gas prices and summer travel'
Money Matters: Inflation, gas prices and summer travel
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsCity CouncilTransportationTaxiRIDEStanding Policy Committee on TransportationTaxi Rate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content