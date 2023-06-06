OPP seek person of interest after stolen bank cards used in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are looking to identify a “person of interest” as part of a theft investigation in Selwyn Township.

According to police, on June 2 officers responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Dinsdale Street in the village of Bridgenorth, just north of Peterborough.

The victim said that sometime overnight between June 1 and June 2, an unknown suspect entered a vehicle in the home’s driveway and then removed personal belongings, including identification, debit and credit cards.

OPP have determined the cards have since been used at different stores in Peterborough.

On Tuesday, OPP released a surveillance image of a suspect who is described as female with a small/medium build and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).