Motorcyclist found dead in ditch in apparent crash: Lambton OPP

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in a ditch in Petrolia on Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Officers arrived on Shiloh Line in Petrolia, east of Sarnia, just before 9:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a motorcyclist in the ditch.
Lambton OPP say a 64-year-old from nearby Mooretown was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to London for an autopsy. Their name has not been released.
According to investigators, the death followed a single-vehicle crash.
