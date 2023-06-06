Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist found dead in ditch in apparent crash: Lambton OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 2:49 pm
A rural road at dusk with a grassy ditch on the sides of the road and a field to the right. View image in full screen
Shiloh Line looking toward Marthaville Road in Petrolia, Ont., in May 2014. via Google Maps
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in a ditch in Petrolia on Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers arrived on Shiloh Line in Petrolia, east of Sarnia, just before 9:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a motorcyclist in the ditch.

Lambton OPP say a 64-year-old from nearby Mooretown was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to London for an autopsy. Their name has not been released.

According to investigators, the death followed a single-vehicle crash.

