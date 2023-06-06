Motorcyclist found dead in ditch in apparent crash: Lambton OPP

See more sharing options

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in a ditch in Petrolia on Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers arrived on Shiloh Line in Petrolia, east of Sarnia, just before 9:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a motorcyclist in the ditch.

Lambton OPP say a 64-year-old from nearby Mooretown was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to London for an autopsy. Their name has not been released.

According to investigators, the death followed a single-vehicle crash.

ROAD CLOSURE: Shiloh Li between Tile Yard Rd and Marthaville Rd #Petrolia – Road closed following collision. Emergency services on scene. ^jt pic.twitter.com/8hfls3vi3g — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) June 3, 2023