Winnipeg’s New Flyer contracted to make 186 battery-electric buses for Toronto

Winnipeg’s New Flyer Industries says the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has awarded it a five-year contract for 186 battery-electric, heavy-duty buses.
The bus-maker says the deal also includes an option for the TTC to buy up to an additional 435 of the same 40-foot buses.
New Flyer says the next-generation battery-electric buses will help the TTC meet its goal of converting its entire fleet to zero emissions by 2040.
It says the transit system operates one of the largest fleets of battery-electric buses in North America.
