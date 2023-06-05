Extent of MOVEit software breach in N.S. still unknown, Microsoft blames ransomware

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Nova Scotia are still trying to determine how many people had their data stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system called MOVEit.

A spokesperson for the provincial Department of Cybersecurity and Digital Solutions says the investigation into who is affected and what kind of data was stolen is still underway.

A website for the Nova Scotia Heath Authority says MOVEit software is used to share sensitive and confidential information with partners and external clients.

A spokesperson for the British Columbia government said in an email today that the province uses MOVEit software, but that the vulnerability exploited by the hackers was patched and no data was stolen.

Meanwhile, Microsoft security experts have attributed the attack to Lace Tempest, a hacking group the company says is known for running the Clop online extortion site.

Microsoft Threat Intelligence tweeted Sunday that the hackers have used similar methods in the past to steal data and extort victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.