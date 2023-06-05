16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash east of Stratford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario provincial police say a 16-year-old from Tavistock has died after a single-vehicle crash late Sunday morning.

Just before noon, police say emergency crews learned of the crash on Line 29 near Perth Road 107, east of Stratford and north of Woodstock.

The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not provided any other details about the victim except that they were from Tavistock.

The investigation is ongoing.