Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash east of Stratford, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 2:58 pm
File. View image in full screen
File. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario provincial police say a 16-year-old from Tavistock has died after a single-vehicle crash late Sunday morning.

Just before noon, police say emergency crews learned of the crash on Line 29 near Perth Road 107, east of Stratford and north of Woodstock.

The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not provided any other details about the victim except that they were from Tavistock.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating fatal crash in Brampton'
Police investigating fatal crash in Brampton
Advertisement
More on Canada
Fatal Crashperth county oppperth opp16 year old driver fatal crashline 29 fatal crashstratford area fatal crash teentavistock fatal crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content