Woman’s jewelry stolen in apparent distraction theft: Guelph police

A Guelph, Ont., woman had her jewelry stolen in an apparent distraction theft.

The Guelph Police Service responded to an area on Vancouver Drive Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say a man and a woman in a newer model black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, pulled up to the victim who was out doing yard work.

They say while the man was talking to the victim, the woman managed to slip off the victim’s bracelet and necklace without her noticing, and replaced them with fake ones.

Investigators say by the time the woman realized that her jewelry had gone missing, the pair had already fled in the vehicle.

The driver is described as a man in his 60s with a heavy build, short black hair and a dark shirt. The passenger is a woman in her 50s with a heavy build and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7546 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.