Man, 27, charged after woman sexually assaulted at mall in Vaughan: police

A 27-year-0ld man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted at a mall in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at 4:35 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault at a mall in the Rutherford Road and Jane Street area.

Police said a woman was shopping with her children at a shoe store when an unknown man allegedly touched her in a sexual manner.

Officers said the woman left the store and the man allegedly followed her to the food court where another assault occurred.

According to police, the woman then notified mall security who called police.

Police said a 27-year-old man from Forest, Ont., has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.