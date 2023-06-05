Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 27, charged after woman sexually assaulted at mall in Vaughan: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 11:58 am
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 27-year-0ld man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted at a mall in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at 4:35 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault at a mall in the Rutherford Road and Jane Street area.

Police said a woman was shopping with her children at a shoe store when an unknown man allegedly touched her in a sexual manner.

Officers said the woman left the store and the man allegedly followed her to the food court where another assault occurred.

Trending Now

According to police, the woman then notified mall security who called police.

Police said a 27-year-old man from Forest, Ont., has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeSexual AssaultYork Regional PoliceYRPman chargedSexual Assault Chargesforest ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content