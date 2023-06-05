2 separate fires in Mount Forest cause more than $1 million in damage

See more sharing options

Fire officials in Wellington North say a structure fire in Mount Forest over the weekend caused over $1 million in damage.

They were called to a property on Sligo Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, where a fire engulfed a structure that housed cardboard and other items inside.

Sixty firefighters were brought in to contain the blaze, including those from neighbouring stations in West Grey, Minto, Southgate, Shelburne and Mapleton.

About half an hour later, fire crews received another call at a home nearby on Cork Street, where a car and shed was found engulfed in flames.

They managed to put the fire out quickly before it spread to neighbouring homes.

Fire officials say that fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

No one was hurt in either blaze. Both fires are under investigation by Wellington County OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office.