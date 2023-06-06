Menu

London Calling: Clark feat. Thom Yorke and Medicine

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted June 6, 2023 9:00 am
While Radiohead appears to have nothing on the schedule for the near future–it’ll be another couple of years at least–the various members are keeping themselves busy. Singer Thom Yorke is the most visible with his Smile project (a very Radiohead-sounding band that also features bandmate Jonny Greenwood; they’re working on new music as we speak). He also popped up on an album entitled Sus Dog by British electronic artist and techno producer Clark. Yorke, who has been a Clark fan for years, served as executive producer of the record, Clarke’s tenth.

While Clark does most of the singing, there’s one track where Yorke plays bass, handles lead vocals, and appears in the video.

