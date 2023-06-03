Manitoba Métis Federation approves historic Red River Métis self-government treaty

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), alongside thousands of members who joined in-person and online, approved the Red River Métis Self Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty.

David Chartrand, president of the MMF, says the vote was quoted “as extraordinary as the assembly itself,” which the MMF claims was the largest in history.

“So many of our citizens have fought along our side, shoulder to shoulder, for decades – some for their whole life – to finally find our place in Confederation,” he said.

“I was so proud to see so many of our citizens participate in the vote, with a sea of hands raised in favour of ushering in this new era for our Nation – one that was 200 years in the making.

“I was overwhelmed to see thousands of hands reaching for the ceiling and dancing in the air like prairie grass in a strong wind.”

According to the MMF, the treaty recognizes the federation’s role as the authority of government over the Red River Metis, commits to areas of self-governance, recognizes the Section 35 rights of the Red River Metis, and the foundation to address land claim as well as the Metis Scrip System among other things.

The vote comes on the heels of negotiations that began in 2016 and three intensive months of consultation with citizens, both within Manitoba and beyond borders.

“With this vote, our treaty rights a wrong that took place 153 years ago, when our first treaty –the Manitoba Act – was negotiated and then ignored by Canada. We negotiated this agreement in good faith with Canada, but before negotiations were even complete, Canada backstabbed our Nation,” said Chartrand.

“Today, we are another step closer to justice, taking yet another step in restoring our rightful place in Canada’s confederation through this treaty may well be the most important thing we’ve done as a Nation to date,” he said.

Now, the treaty will go through Canada’s ratification process and be introduced to the House of Commons this Fall to potentially solidify its place in legislation and the Constitution of Canada.

“In every consultation leading up to this vote, it was clear that our citizens recognized the historic nature of this treaty, and fully understood the power it gives to our youth to shape the path of our Nation in the future, when they become our leaders,” Chartrand said.

“It was equally clear that our elders, seniors and veterans who fought so hard to arrive at this historic moment were moved to see the progress we’ve made as a Nation.

“We are truly standing on the shoulders of giants today, and we have answered the call of our ancestors to complete what they started. We are Red River Métis and we stand united.”