Assiniboine Park announces lineup for free Summer Entertainment Series

Assiniboine Park has announced its annual slate of live summer entertainment, which includes live music and movie screenings at the Lyric Theatre, jazz in the Leo Mol Sculpture Garden, garden concerts outside The Leaf and much more.

The park’s Summer Entertainment Series runs from June through August and is free for all visitors.

“We are so excited to host an incredible line up of entertainment in the Park this summer,” Sara Wolowich Brown of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy said in a release.

“It has become an annual tradition for thousands of locals and a wonderful experience we can share with tourists.”

The series includes perennial favourites like the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and Royal Winnipeg Ballet, as well as headlining performances on the Lyric stage by local artists including Indian City, Marco Castillo and Brazilian Beats, Claire Therese and the Lockdown, the Stanley County Cutups and a yet-to-be-announced surprise artist to close out the season Aug. 31.

Intimate garden concerts are back at The Leaf, featuring performers such as Ila Barker, Brett Schulz and Onna Lou, and jazz aficionados can check out Erin Propp, Sean Irvine and more at the sculpture gardens.

Also returning: the popular Wellness Wednesdays, featuring yoga, Zumba and mobility classes, as well as large celebrations in recognition of both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Canada Day.

A full list of performers and dates can be found on the park’s website.