Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Victim airlifted to Calgary hospital after north Lethbridge stabbing attack

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 1:38 pm
Lethbridge Police issued a tweet at 10:47 a.m. Friday saying a man was airlifted to a Calgary hospital after an assault on the northside. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., Lethbridge Police issued a tweet at 10:47 a.m. Friday saying a man in his 20s is now in stable condition after a stabbing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lethbridge police are investigating an overnight assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident happened early Friday, at around 12:22 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an assault after an injured male entered a business along the 200 block of 13 Street North asking for help.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Police determined the 21-year-old male had been stabbed and life-saving measures were initiated. He was transported by EMS to Chinook Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Calgary due to the extent of his injuries.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge man charged with aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement'
Lethbridge man charged with aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement

As of late Friday morning , the victim remained in hospital in stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not indicated whether an arrest has made in connection with the attack.

More on Canada
PoliceLethbridgeCalgaryHospitalAggravated AssaultChinook Regional HospitalStabbed13 Street North
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers