Victim airlifted to Calgary hospital after north Lethbridge stabbing attack

Lethbridge police are investigating an overnight assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the incident happened early Friday, at around 12:22 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an assault after an injured male entered a business along the 200 block of 13 Street North asking for help.
Police determined the 21-year-old male had been stabbed and life-saving measures were initiated. He was transported by EMS to Chinook Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Calgary due to the extent of his injuries.
Trending Now
As of late Friday morning , the victim remained in hospital in stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not indicated whether an arrest has made in connection with the attack.
More on Canada
- Housing affordability in Canada just saw the biggest improvement in almost 4 years
- Poilievre rallies Conservative support ahead of key vote for PPC’s Bernier
- ‘B is for being brave’: School class delivers N.S. firefighters a hopeful message
- Trudeau says he ‘voiced concerns’ on LGBTQ2 rights amid Poland PM’s visit to Canada
Comments