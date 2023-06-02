Victim airlifted to Calgary hospital after north Lethbridge stabbing attack

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are investigating an overnight assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident happened early Friday, at around 12:22 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an assault after an injured male entered a business along the 200 block of 13 Street North asking for help.

Police determined the 21-year-old male had been stabbed and life-saving measures were initiated. He was transported by EMS to Chinook Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Calgary due to the extent of his injuries.

As of late Friday morning , the victim remained in hospital in stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not indicated whether an arrest has made in connection with the attack.