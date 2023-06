See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an industrial accident in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 8:29 a.m. on Friday, in the Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard area.

Officers said a worker was injured on machinery.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the Ontario Ministry of Labour was investigating.

More to come…

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:

Queens Plate Dr & Rexdale Blvd

8:29 am

– reports of worker injured on machinery

– injury is serious

– @TorontoMedics o/s will transport to hospital via emergency run#GO1250927

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 2, 2023