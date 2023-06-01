Menu

Crime

Drug bust at centre of arrest that gave rise to SIU probe in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 1:29 pm
Brantford police say a drug seizure was behind an arrest May 29, 2023 that led to a shooting now being investigated by the SIU. View image in full screen
Brantford police say a drug seizure was behind an arrest May 29, 2023 that led to a shooting now being investigated by the SIU. Don Mitchell / Global News
Brantford police have released details of an arrest Monday connected with a drug investigation that saw some $500,000 worth of substances seized at three southern Ontario locations.

The action is also the subject of a police watchdog probe after a shooting sent a man to hospital.

Detectives say properties at Scenic Ridge Gate in Paris, a property in Bancroft, and a Park Road North business were searched with suspected cocaine and methamphetamine at the top of the list of drugs confiscated.

Others included fentanyl, hydromorphone, and oxycodone.

One vehicle was also seized.

A 27-year-old from Paris, identified in a Brantford police release, is facing five trafficking charges.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the matter also involved an interaction with a Brantford police officer who discharged a firearm while trying to make the arrest around 4 p.m. just south of Paris, Ont.

Investigators say the officer fired at a man in a vehicle fleeing a residential area.

That driver would be later found in Brantford around St. George Street and Belaire Road and sent to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

