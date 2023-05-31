Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Work to implement N.S. shooting inquiry recommendations gets underway

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Housing offers two plans for Penticton affordable housing development

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 8:10 pm
One of two draft plans BC Housing is proposing regarding an affordable housing project in Penticton. B.C. View image in full screen
One of two draft plans BC Housing is proposing regarding an affordable housing project in Penticton. B.C. BC Housing
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in Penticton have until Wednesday evening to view and have their say about a large BC Housing project in the city’s south end.

Two years ago, BC Housing purchased three motels and a nearby low-income apartment complex along Skaha Lake Road, with plans to redevelop them into affordable housing.

Click to play video: 'Penticton official reacts to housing announcement'
Penticton official reacts to housing announcement

Details have yet to be finalized as to what the project will look like, but the provincial agency has two draft concept plans.

Story continues below advertisement

The two plans are somewhat similar in that each will feature around 600 residential units, all branded as subsidized housing for low-income families and seniors.

Both plans on the table seek public consultation before development. Both ideas also show a mix of five- and 10-storey buildings, also dedicating 20 per cent of units to be built with accessibility aids.

Click to play video: 'Housing affordability an issue in Kelowna'
Housing affordability an issue in Kelowna

Option one will balance density with open space and outdoor amenities. It will include:

  • 5 structures
  • 581 residential units
  • 523 parking stalls

Option two will take advantage of full site development and will include:

  • 4 structures
  • 612 residential units
  • 551 parking stalls
Click to play video: 'Penticton single mom pleads for affordable housing options'
Penticton single mom pleads for affordable housing options

Two in-person meetings will take place on Wednesday to allow for public input.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Focus group, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Penticton Seniors Centre, 2965 South Main St.

Workshop, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Penticton Seniors Centre, 2965 South Main St.

More information about the project is available online at letstalkhousingbc.ca, including an online survey about the redevelopment.

Click to play video: 'Pilot project helps with affordable housing for seniors'
Pilot project helps with affordable housing for seniors
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganAffordable HousingBC HousingPenticton housingSkaha Lake RoadPenticton Affordable housingSouth Okanagan affordable housing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers