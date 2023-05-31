BC Housing offers two plans for Penticton affordable housing development

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Penticton have until Wednesday evening to view and have their say about a large BC Housing project in the city’s south end.

Two years ago, BC Housing purchased three motels and a nearby low-income apartment complex along Skaha Lake Road, with plans to redevelop them into affordable housing.

Details have yet to be finalized as to what the project will look like, but the provincial agency has two draft concept plans.

The two plans are somewhat similar in that each will feature around 600 residential units, all branded as subsidized housing for low-income families and seniors.

Both plans on the table seek public consultation before development. Both ideas also show a mix of five- and 10-storey buildings, also dedicating 20 per cent of units to be built with accessibility aids.

Option one will balance density with open space and outdoor amenities. It will include:

5 structures

581 residential units

523 parking stalls

Option two will take advantage of full site development and will include:

4 structures

612 residential units

551 parking stalls

Two in-person meetings will take place on Wednesday to allow for public input.

Focus group, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Penticton Seniors Centre, 2965 South Main St.

Workshop, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Penticton Seniors Centre, 2965 South Main St.

More information about the project is available online at letstalkhousingbc.ca, including an online survey about the redevelopment.