Heat warning issued for Hamilton with highs of 30 C expected over two days

Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued a heat warning for Wednesday and Thursday with the expectation of temperatures hitting close to 30 C both days.

Environment Canada issued its own heat alert for the Hamilton and Niagara region through a forecast that calls for a two-day heat event putting maximum temperatures between 29 to 31 C.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the federal agency said in a statement.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Overnight lows are expected to be near 15 C, which is below heat warning criteria.

However, evening temperatures in the high teens provide “little relief from the heat,” according to city officials.

A number of “cool places” have been activated during the hot weather that can be identified by a Cool Down Here sign at the entrance.

A list of the locations can be seen on the city’s website.

As part of the heat response plan, open swims are available at all city-run indoor pools free of charge.