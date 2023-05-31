Menu

Canada

Montreal real estate developer to let rental board decide on case of holdout tenant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 1:45 pm
Carla White walks outside her apartment in Montreal on Thursday, May 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Carla White walks outside her apartment in Montreal on Thursday, May 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
A major Montreal real estate developer says it will let Quebec’s housing tribunal determine the compensation for a tenant in a $400-a-month apartment whose case risks delaying a major construction project.

Mondev senior partners Michael and David Owen say they’ve already made numerous offers to tenant Carla White, who has so far refused to leave her apartment so it can be demolished to make way for a 176-unit mixed-use building.

A municipal committee decided earlier this month to approve the demolition of the building, on the condition that the developer demonstrate that the file has been settled with the holdout tenant.

White, who was previously homeless, has said she doesn’t want to leave until she’s provided with an acceptable apartment on a long-term affordable lease, or enough compensation to ensure she won’t have to return to the streets.

Michael Owen says the developers are sensitive to White’s situation but have already offered her a better apartment at her current rent, or compensation many times what the law requires.

He says he believes it will now be up to the province’s housing tribunal to determine the appropriate compensation at a hearing in June, adding he will abide by that decision.

TenantsMontreal real estateGentrificationTenants' rightsMontreal TenantsMontreal ApartmentsMondevquebec housing tribunalCarla WhiteMondev real estateMontreal tenant dispute
© 2023 The Canadian Press

