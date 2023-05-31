Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario charges Marineland over care of its black bears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Animal rights activist explains why her group is ‘very pleased’ to see Marineland facing charges'
Animal rights activist explains why her group is ‘very pleased’ to see Marineland facing charges
RELATED: Animal rights activist explains why her group is 'very pleased' to see Marineland facing charges – Dec 13, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Ontario has charged Marineland over the care of its black bears.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says it laid the charges recently for failing to comply with an order related to the American black bears at the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction.

The charges have been laid under a section of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act that allows an inspector to issue an order to help animals that may be in distress.

Trending Now

The ministry declined to provide more details, citing the court case.

Marineland houses an unknown number of black bears.

Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More on Toronto
More on Canada
Black BearsmarinelandOntario AnimalsMarineland ChargedMarineland ontarioontario black bearsontario Marineland
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers