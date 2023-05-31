Ontario charges Marineland over care of its black bears

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Ontario has charged Marineland over the care of its black bears.
The Ministry of the Solicitor General says it laid the charges recently for failing to comply with an order related to the American black bears at the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction.
The charges have been laid under a section of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act that allows an inspector to issue an order to help animals that may be in distress.
The ministry declined to provide more details, citing the court case.
Marineland houses an unknown number of black bears.
Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
