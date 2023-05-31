Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Kelowna vet office issues warning about early rattlesnake activity

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Ferrari-riding rattlesnake doing well back home'
Ferrari-riding rattlesnake doing well back home
A rattlesnake that caught a luxurious car ride from Osoyoos to Vancouver last year was recently found outside of his den in the Nk'Mip Desert. As Taya Fast reports, researchers were quite surprised to see him again – May 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kelowna, B.C., veterinary office is seeing an early uptick in rattlesnake bite activity, prompting a reminder on what to do if a snake strikes.

“Last year Fairfield saw 14 patients from May to September with Rattlesnake bites which required antivenin treatment,” 24-hour emergency clinic Fairfield Animal Hospital said on its website.

“By the end of June last year, Fairfield had treated three patients for rattlesnake bites. So far in 2023 we have already treated four pets for rattlesnake bites, and it’s not quite June yet.”

Click to play video: 'Rattlesnake hitches ride from Okanagan to Vancouver'
Rattlesnake hitches ride from Okanagan to Vancouver

It said two of this year’s cases were from Kalamalka Lake Park in Vernon, one was from Wildhorse Canyon in Okanagan Mountain Park, and one was from Okanagan Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

The clinic said 60 per cent of the cases it saw last year were in August and September. In 2021, however, it saw a similar number of cases, but 80 per cent of them were in May and June.

“Each year is different, but we are always prepared,” the clinic said.

Trending Now

“While Fairfield does have a limited supply of antivenin, this is because we are only able to order a set amount at a time due to strict import regulations. We always plan ahead and do not anticipate running out.”

The clinic also pointed out that the rattlesnakes in the Okanagan are different from those in California, Arizona and Colorado. Their venom is not nearly as toxic, and their bites are treated effectively with antivenin.

Click to play video: 'Dog bitten on face by rattlesnake in Coldstream'
Dog bitten on face by rattlesnake in Coldstream
VernonOkanagan FallsRattlesnakeFairfieldOkanagan Mountain ParkKalamalka Lake ParkWildhorse Canyon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers