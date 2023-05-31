Kelowna vet office issues warning about early rattlesnake activity

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., veterinary office is seeing an early uptick in rattlesnake bite activity, prompting a reminder on what to do if a snake strikes.

“Last year Fairfield saw 14 patients from May to September with Rattlesnake bites which required antivenin treatment,” 24-hour emergency clinic Fairfield Animal Hospital said on its website.

“By the end of June last year, Fairfield had treated three patients for rattlesnake bites. So far in 2023 we have already treated four pets for rattlesnake bites, and it’s not quite June yet.”

It said two of this year’s cases were from Kalamalka Lake Park in Vernon, one was from Wildhorse Canyon in Okanagan Mountain Park, and one was from Okanagan Falls.

The clinic said 60 per cent of the cases it saw last year were in August and September. In 2021, however, it saw a similar number of cases, but 80 per cent of them were in May and June.

“Each year is different, but we are always prepared,” the clinic said.

“While Fairfield does have a limited supply of antivenin, this is because we are only able to order a set amount at a time due to strict import regulations. We always plan ahead and do not anticipate running out.”

The clinic also pointed out that the rattlesnakes in the Okanagan are different from those in California, Arizona and Colorado. Their venom is not nearly as toxic, and their bites are treated effectively with antivenin.