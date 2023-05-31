Menu

Environment

Gas stoves, fireplaces on the way out? Vancouver city councillor to bring forward motion

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 11:29 am
The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. View image in full screen
The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver city councillor Adriane Carr is bringing forward a motion that will look to ban natural gas hookups in newly built homes.

The motion, outlined in a report, said at least 25 per cent of global warming is driven by human-caused methane, and gas fireplaces and stovetops are contributing.

“Evidence is also clear that the use of gas fireplaces and gas stoves, which burn methane, not only contribute to global warming but pose health risks, including increased rates of asthma in children,” the report said.

The motion aims for council staff to report back with a plan to update Vancouver’s building bylaws.

It will also look to expand the requirement of zero-emission space and water heating for new residential buildings in an effort to phase out the use of gas for cooking and fireplaces.

The motion will be before council during Wednesday’s meeting.

VancouverAdriane CarrVancouver city councillorVancouver gascity of vancovuerCity of Vancouver motionVancouver gas hook upsVancouver gas hookupsVancouver gas stoves
