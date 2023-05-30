Another Kelowna painted turtle-snatching incident prompts warning to leave species be

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man who snatched two painted turtles from their natural habitat so he could outfit his personal pond is facing charges.

According to the B.C. Conservation Service, the man, whose name has been withheld, was observed capturing protected live western painted turtles from a pond by someone who then reported the crime.

When the conservation officer followed up, they located and seized two protected live western painted turtles from the man who had placed them in a private pond on his property.

Ultimately, both western painted turtles were successfully returned back to the natural pond from which they were taken.

“The Kelowna resident was subsequently charged with two counts of unlawful possession of live wildlife,” the B.C. Conservation Office said in a press release.

The maximum penalty for possession of wildlife, under the Wildlife Act, is $100,000 and up to a year in prison for a first offense, though it’s not a likely outcome.

Recently, a Kelowna woman who had tried to sell a painted turtle online had been convicted of the same crime, though she was only fined $350.

“The Conservation Officer Service is again reminding the public that like most native wildlife species in British Columbia, the western painted turtle is protected against harassment, killing or possession under the provincial Wildlife Act,” the Conservation Office said.

“They are a blue listed species, meaning that they are vulnerable to further declines in abundance.”

The Conservation Service is warning that removal from the wild can have a devastating impact on the turtle population, as well as the turtles that are taken.

“Western painted turtles found in unlawful possession of the public are often malnourished and starved.”

According to the Ministry of Environment, the painted turtle requires wetlands, ponds or similar small bodies of water for hiding and foraging, adjacent to upland areas with dry, light-textured soils for nesting.

“Unfortunately, within its limited British Columbia range, the Painted Turtle is threatened by alteration or destruction of this important habitat,” the government website said.

“Wetlands and ponds are drained, filled and modified to meet human needs. Landowners can assist the continued survival of British Columbia’s only native freshwater turtle by taking care to avoid disturbing turtles and protecting known breeding locations on their property.”

Up to 90 per cent of all turtle nests are lost to predators. Of the baby turtles that make it out of the nest, only one in five will survive to adulthood.

If they do survive, the painted turtle can live 20 to 30 years and grow to be the size of a dinner plate. They are the most northerly occurring and most widespread turtles in North America. Young turtles hatch in the fall and endure winter temperatures well below freezing before they leave the nest in late spring or early summer.

Conservation Officers received a tip from the public through the RAPP line 1-877-952-7277 reporting the matter.