Construction worker seriously injured after falling from bridge to TTC tracks

Toronto Police say a construction worker has life-threatening injuries following an industrial accident on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Roxborough Street East, just north of Bloor Street, at around 1:04 p.m.
Police said a male construction worker had falled from a bridge onto TTC tracks.
The worker was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
Investigators said to expect delays in the area for motorists. TTC has advised there is no service between Bloor-Yonge and Eglinton and shuttle buses are being deployed.
More on Canada
