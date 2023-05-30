Menu

Canada

Construction worker seriously injured after falling from bridge to TTC tracks

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 1:51 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News
Toronto Police say a construction worker has life-threatening injuries following an industrial accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Roxborough Street East, just north of Bloor Street, at around 1:04 p.m.

Police said a male construction worker had falled from a bridge onto TTC tracks.

The worker was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said to expect delays in the area for motorists. TTC has advised there is no service between Bloor-Yonge and Eglinton and shuttle buses are being deployed.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

