Making the most out of your Summer in RV style

The latest and greatest in recreational living. Global’s Norma Reid talks to Dania Filippetto, owner of Rangeland RV on how to make the most out of your Summer with the newest in RV gadgets and technology.
More on Canada
- 16,400 evacuated, state of emergency declared as Halifax-area wildfire burns on
- Johnston must step aside as special rapporteur, NDP motion urges
- Nova Scotia wildfires: Ottawa ready to assist amid ‘extremely challenging’ season
- More Canadian companies adopt ‘stay interviews’ amid push to retain staff
Comments