Fire

Suspicious Saskatoon apartment fire displaces 26 residents, causes $400K in damages

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 1:33 pm
A Saskatoon apartment fire forced 26 residents into hotels and caused $400,000 in damages over the weekend.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call at the 200 block of Avenue V South Sunday night around 8:19 p.m.

A Saskatoon fire caused $400k in damages on Sunday.
A Saskatoon fire caused $400k in damages on Sunday. Saskatoon Fire Department

Fire crews said flames showed from a 3rd storey unit and occupants needed help evacuating due to the heavy smoke.

According to the fire department, four people were trapped in their units due to the fire and needed assistance evacuating.

It was noted that the fire separation door that opens into the hallway was left open, causing the hallway to fill up with smoke.

Trending Now

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious, with two origins being identified.

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating.

Saskatchewan NewsFireSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Fire DepartmentApartment FireSmokeSuspicious Firefire crews
