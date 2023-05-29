Suspicious Saskatoon apartment fire displaces 26 residents, causes $400K in damages

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Saskatoon apartment fire forced 26 residents into hotels and caused $400,000 in damages over the weekend.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call at the 200 block of Avenue V South Sunday night around 8:19 p.m.

A Saskatoon fire caused $400k in damages on Sunday. Saskatoon Fire Department

Fire crews said flames showed from a 3rd storey unit and occupants needed help evacuating due to the heavy smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the fire department, four people were trapped in their units due to the fire and needed assistance evacuating.

It was noted that the fire separation door that opens into the hallway was left open, causing the hallway to fill up with smoke.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious, with two origins being identified.

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating.