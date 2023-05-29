Menu

Crime

Family of slain Quebec woman files lawsuit against police, claims negligence led to killing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2023 4:06 pm
Daphné Huard-Boudreault was found dead inside a Mont-Saint-Hilaire apartment, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. View image in full screen
Daphné Huard-Boudreault was found dead inside a Mont-Saint-Hilaire apartment, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Daphné Huard-Boudreault/Facebook
The family of a Quebec woman who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 has filed a lawsuit against the local police department, alleging that negligence by officers led directly to her death.

Daphné Huard-Boudreault, 18, had been in contact with police several times on the day of her death and was killed when she went to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Mont-St-Hilaire, Que., to retrieve items.

A police officer had said she would accompany Huard-Boudreault to the apartment but had not arrived at the time of the killing.

Click to play video: 'Could police have done more to prevent Daphné Huard-Boudreault’s death?'
Could police have done more to prevent Daphné Huard-Boudreault’s death?

The suit, filed by Huard-Boudreault’s father, mother, siblings and stepmother, alleges that police officers failed to apply the department’s domestic violence policy and that senior officers at the Régie intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent knew the policy was being applied incorrectly by officers but took no action.

Story continues below advertisement

The suit, which contains allegations that have not been proven in court, says police should have taken the danger posed by the ex-boyfriend, Anthony Pratte-Lops, more seriously after a serious of concerning acts targeting Huard-Boudreault — including breaking into her car and waiting for her, stealing her cellphone and making harassing posts on social media.

Pratte-Lops pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2019.

The police department said it could not comment on the lawsuit because it is before the courts.

Domestic ViolenceQuebec femicideRégie intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-LaurentAnthony Pratte-LopsDaphné Huard-BoudreaultDaphné Huard-Boudreault killingHuard-Boudreault family lawsuitLawsuit against policeSaint-Hiliarie
© 2023 The Canadian Press

