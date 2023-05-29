Menu

Canada

Cyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 6:23 am
Police on scene after a cyclist was struck on Scarlett Road on May 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a cyclist was struck on Scarlett Road on May 28, 2023. Global News
Toronto police say a cyclist has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the city on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue, just north of Lawrence Avenue, at around 7:27 p.m. for reports of a cyclist-involved collision.

Paramedics said a man in his 30s was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Scarlett Road was closed in the area for several hours.

Toronto PoliceCyclistCyclist KilledToronto cyclistScarlett RoadBraeburn Avenuecyclist toronto
