Cyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto police say a cyclist has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the city on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue, just north of Lawrence Avenue, at around 7:27 p.m. for reports of a cyclist-involved collision.

Paramedics said a man in his 30s was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Scarlett Road was closed in the area for several hours.

COLLISION:

Scarlett Rd & Braeburn Ave

7:27pm

– reports of a cyclist struck by vehicle

– driver remained on scene

– police and EMS are o/s

– cyclist pronounced deceased on scene

– Scarlett Rd closed from Lockheed Blvd & Westona St

– use alternate routes#GO1205970

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 28, 2023