Cyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto police say a cyclist has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the city on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue, just north of Lawrence Avenue, at around 7:27 p.m. for reports of a cyclist-involved collision.
Paramedics said a man in his 30s was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Scarlett Road was closed in the area for several hours.
