Crime

Police search for suspect after stabbing in Toronto’s fashion district

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 11:26 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Officials say a man was rushed to hospital early on Sunday morning after a stabbing in Toronto’s fashion district.

Toronto police told Global News officers were called to a stabbing around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday morning in the area of Portland and Stewart streets.

According to paramedics, a man in critical condition was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the suspect was a man who wore a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He also wore gold chains.

No arrests had been made by 9 a.m. on Sunday morning and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

