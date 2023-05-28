Police search for suspect after stabbing in Toronto’s fashion district

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man was rushed to hospital early on Sunday morning after a stabbing in Toronto’s fashion district.

Toronto police told Global News officers were called to a stabbing around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday morning in the area of Portland and Stewart streets.

According to paramedics, a man in critical condition was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the suspect was a man who wore a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He also wore gold chains.

No arrests had been made by 9 a.m. on Sunday morning and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.