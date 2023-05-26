Menu

Crime

Langley Mountie charged with assault over 2 seperate arrests

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 7:41 pm
Mounties are pictured in red serge. View image in full screen
Mounties are pictured in red serge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lee Brown
A Langley RCMP officer has been charged with assault in relation to separate interactions with two different suspects during arrests in the summer of 2020.

The BC Prosecution Service said Staff Sgt. Damian Volk is facing two counts of assault for alleged incidents on July 1, 2020 and Aug. 17, 2020.

Prosecutors said the charges followed an investigation by the North Vancouver RCMP and were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no connection to the officer.

Volk is due in court on June 23.

