Langley Mountie charged with assault over 2 seperate arrests

A Langley RCMP officer has been charged with assault in relation to separate interactions with two different suspects during arrests in the summer of 2020.

The BC Prosecution Service said Staff Sgt. Damian Volk is facing two counts of assault for alleged incidents on July 1, 2020 and Aug. 17, 2020.

Prosecutors said the charges followed an investigation by the North Vancouver RCMP and were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no connection to the officer.

Volk is due in court on June 23.