Crime

13-year-old girl charged after threats uttered toward Regina school

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 6:04 pm
A Regina school was placed into 'Secure the Building' mode Friday morning following an incident where a 13-year-old girl was arrested and charged. File / Global News
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has arrested a 13-year-old girl after reports of threats uttered toward a Regina school.

The teen girl cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police stated the incident occurred at a school in the 2400 block of Retallack Street around 8 a.m. Friday.

“School administration told officers they had learned of threats made by a student towards the school. As a precaution, the school was put into ‘Secure the Building’ mode for most of the morning while police investigated,” the RPS said.

A couple of hours after the incident, members of the RPS located and arrested the teen girl. The school returned to normal operating procedures a short time later.

The girl will make her first appearance on an uttering threats charge on July 6 at 9:30 a.m. in youth provincial court.

According to the release, ’Secure the Building’ occurs when there is a real or reported threat outside of the school. This results in school activities continuing inside the school, but outdoor activities are curtailed and access in and out of the school is carefully controlled.

Safety for Kids Campaign
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceUttering ThreatsYouth Criminal Justice ActSchool Threatyouth charged
