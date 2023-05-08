22-year-old Regina man charged following attempted taxicab robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged following an attempted taxicab robbery.

According to Regina police, on Sunday, two male suspects entered a taxicab and demanded money and property from the driver. The arrested suspect took the belongings, and both fled, police said.

“The victim and a bystander chased the suspects,” police said. “The suspect with the belongings was apprehended, and the belongings were recovered.”

At 4:30 p.m., police were flagged down by a person at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Princess Street who reported that someone was being robbed. Police found a man being held by two people nearby. Officers were told that the man being held had tried to rob a taxicab driver at knifepoint.

Story continues below advertisement

“The victim and a bystander chased the suspects,” RPS said. “The suspect with the belongings was apprehended, and the belongings were recovered.”

Ryan Hapa is charged with robbery. A second suspect in this robbery was not identified and remains at large.

Hapa made his first appearance in provincial court Monday morning.

Anyone with information can contact the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.