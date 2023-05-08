Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

22-year-old Regina man charged following attempted taxicab robbery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 2:01 pm
Regina Police Service
A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged following an attempted taxicab robbery on Sunday and the second suspect remains at large. File / Global News
A 22-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged following an attempted taxicab robbery.

According to Regina police, on Sunday, two male suspects entered a taxicab and demanded money and property from the driver. The arrested suspect took the belongings, and both fled, police said.

“The victim and a bystander chased the suspects,” police said. “The suspect with the belongings was apprehended, and the belongings were recovered.”

At 4:30 p.m., police were flagged down by a person at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Princess Street who reported that someone was being robbed. Police found a man being held by two people nearby. Officers were told that the man being held had tried to rob a taxicab driver at knifepoint.

Ryan Hapa is charged with robbery. A second suspect in this robbery was not identified and remains at large.

Hapa made his first appearance in provincial court Monday morning.

Anyone with information can contact the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Regina police chief breaks down the ties between COVID-19 and crime'
Regina police chief breaks down the ties between COVID-19 and crime
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceAttempted RobberyRegina Robberytaxicab robbery
