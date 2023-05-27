Menu

Canada

Grey Cup champs to appear at Big Downtown Food Truck Picnic in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 27, 2023 6:53 am
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly sports the new Argonauts uniform as he poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto Argonauts. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly sports the new Argonauts uniform as he poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto Argonauts.
There will be Argonauts joining Guelph’s Big Downtown Food Truck Picnic.

Members of the reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will be making an appearance this Sunday from 1:45 p.m.to 2:45 p.m.

Among them will be former Gryphon Royce Metchie, Guelph native Tommy Nield, quarterback Chad Kelly, and others.

They will also bring the Grey Cup itself, and visitors will have the opportunity to take a picture with the trophy between noon and 7 p.m.

The Argonauts are having their training camp at the University of Guelph.

Their first CFL pre-season game is against the Ti-Cats in Hamilton Saturday afternoon. They will host Ottawa for their final tune-up game this Thursday night at Alumni Stadium in Guelph.

The Big Downtown Food Truck Picnic takes place Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Exhibition Park and is free to attend.

Partial proceeds from the event go to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph.

 

