Canada

Winnipeg man wins big LOTTO 6/49 prize

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 12:02 pm
Sipho Simani is Winnipeg's latest $1 million lottery winner. View image in full screen
Sipho Simani is Winnipeg's latest $1 million lottery winner. WESTERN CANADA LOTTERY CORPORATION
A Winnipeg man is $1 million richer this week.

Sipho Simani checked the numbers of his LOTTO 6/49 ticket, as he had done for years, after winning numbers were announced.

To his surprise, he won the big prize.

“For some reason, I’ve always had a feeling that I would win someday; and now I have,” Simani said in a press release.

The winner purchased his ticket from a local grocery store in Winnipeg on May 3.

He said he plans to use the money to buy investment properties.

