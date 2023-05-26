As formula shortage persists, a product from France is making its way to Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Parents across Canada grappling with the persistent infant formula shortage will soon have another option on the shelf.

Walmart Canada is importing a product from France in a matter of weeks, the company said Friday.

In a press release, the retailer said it has accepted its first shipment of the Laboratoire Modilac range of powdered infant formulas that are made in France.

The product is “currently arriving in Walmart Canada stores,” with full availability instore and online “anticipated” in June, the release added.

Health Canada has approved the informant formula under the interim policy for sale in Canada, according to the press release.

“We share the concerns of parents and caregivers who are unable to find the baby formula they need,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos stated in the release.

“We have been working with many manufacturers to ensure that families across the country can access the formulas they rely on and this collaboration between Walmart and Laboratoire Modilac is welcome news.”

On its website, Health Canada said it is aware that parents continue to report difficulties finding some formula products and has been working with manufacturers to increase the types and amounts of products available.

The federal department also previously said it’s published an interim policy, which has been extended until Dec. 31, 2023, to help import equivalent infant formulas from other countries that have high quality and manufacturing standards similar to Canada.

The shortage comes after Abbott, a major producer of formula, recalled several major brands and shut down its Sturgis, Mich., factory in February 2022. This happened after federal officials said four babies suffered bacterial infections after consuming powdered infant formula from the facility. Two of the infants died.

Since then, a baby a shortage of infant formula has continued in Canada, with many parents having to hoard or panic buy the product.

“We know the supply chain challenges around baby formula have been extremely stressful for parents,” said Sam Wankowski, chief merchandising officer of Walmart Canada, in the press release.

“Canadian families can feel more confident when they shop for formula, knowing we have expanded the options available to feed their infants.”

The formula approved for sale in Canada include:

Laboratoire Modilac Précision 700g 1st age (0-6 months) for daily nutrition;

Laboratoire Modilac Précision 700g 2nd age (6-12 months) for daily nutrition.

The ingredients are “consistent with what is currently available in the Canadian market and it has been fully approved by Health Canada for sale to Canadians,” the release states, adding that it’s also produced in France and made with milk collected in Normandy.