Canada

Fundraiser hopes to furnish new Athens, Ont. long-term care facility

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 9:53 pm
A fundraiser was launched Wednesday for a redevelopment of Mapleview Lodge long term care home in Athens, Ont. View image in full screen
A fundraiser was launched Wednesday for a redevelopment of Mapleview Lodge long term care home in Athens, Ont. John Lawless / Global News
A massive fundraising endeavor is underway to help a rural long term care home near Brockville, Ontario get a major facelift.

A campaign to raise $3 million three for an expansion of Maple View Lodge in Athens kicked off on Wednesday.

Almost a third of the goal, $833,000, has already been raised.

While the province is contributing $43 million to construct a new three-story, six wing building, donations from the fundraiser will help furnish the facility.

Off to a strong start, the $3 million campaign will continue until the doors open in 2025.

