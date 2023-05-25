Fundraiser hopes to furnish new Athens, Ont. long-term care facility

A massive fundraising endeavor is underway to help a rural long term care home near Brockville, Ontario get a major facelift.
A campaign to raise $3 million three for an expansion of Maple View Lodge in Athens kicked off on Wednesday.
Almost a third of the goal, $833,000, has already been raised.
While the province is contributing $43 million to construct a new three-story, six wing building, donations from the fundraiser will help furnish the facility.
Off to a strong start, the $3 million campaign will continue until the doors open in 2025.
