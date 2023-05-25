Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ride safely or don’t ride at all, Shared Health warns

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 5:58 pm
The HSC emergency department as pictured above in 2022. View image in full screen
The HSC emergency department as pictured above in 2022. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pediatric physicians in Manitoba are reminding parents to ensure their children are riding safely on all-terrain vehicles this summer after seeing an increase in related injuries.

Since mid-March, the Children’s emergency department at Health Sciences Centre has treated 20 underage patients for injuries including fractures to the skull, spine, pelvis and jaw, all stemming from ATV-related incidents.

Sixteen of the 20 patients may have not been wearing a helmet at the time of their injury.

During the 2021/22 fiscal year 176 children and youth were treated for related injuries, a statement from Shared Health said. Of those, one third were serious enough to require hospital admission.

In Manitoba, children under the age of 14 can’t operate ATVs unless supervised, accompanied or authorized by a parent or adult. All riders must wear properly fastened safety helmets.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency and urgent care wait times are modestly improving month over month, Shared Health said. Monthly overall median wait times sat at 2.67 hours in April, while the longest waits were, on average, 7.23 hours.

Click to play video: 'Number of patients leaving Winnipeg ERs without being seen has tripled: Shared Health report'
Number of patients leaving Winnipeg ERs without being seen has tripled: Shared Health report
Winnipeg Regional Health AuthorityEmergency DepartmentHSCHospital wait timesshared healthAll-terrain vehiclesATV injuryhospital admission
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers