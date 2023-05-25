Menu

Crime

Brandon police arrest man in connection with SnapChat luring investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 3:06 pm
A Brandon police officer. View image in full screen
A Brandon police officer. Global News / File
A 24-year-old man is in hot water after an investigation by Brandon police into luring via SnapChat.

Police said they received a report Sunday about an adult man giving meth to a 15-year-old girl, after the girl’s parents took her to hospital for treatment.

In their investigation, police learned the suspect and victim had been in contact via the popular app for 18 months prior to the incident, and that the suspect had brought the victim to his home on multiple occasions.

The man was arrested Wednesday and charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and administering a noxious substance. He has a July 20 court date.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP share tips to identify, prevent youth from falling for human trafficking schemes'
Manitoba RCMP share tips to identify, prevent youth from falling for human trafficking schemes

 

Trending Now
