Brandon police arrest man in connection with SnapChat luring investigation

A 24-year-old man is in hot water after an investigation by Brandon police into luring via SnapChat.

Police said they received a report Sunday about an adult man giving meth to a 15-year-old girl, after the girl’s parents took her to hospital for treatment.

In their investigation, police learned the suspect and victim had been in contact via the popular app for 18 months prior to the incident, and that the suspect had brought the victim to his home on multiple occasions.

The man was arrested Wednesday and charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and administering a noxious substance. He has a July 20 court date.

