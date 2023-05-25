Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec provincial police conduct raid in Mohawk community of Kanesatake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2023 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Coalition of groups hold ping-pong game calling for more attention to crisis in Kanesatake'
Coalition of groups hold ping-pong game calling for more attention to crisis in Kanesatake
A coalition of community groups is speaking out about what they call dysfunction in the Kanesatake community. The group, claiming to speak on behalf of concerned residents of the First Nations community, blame various levels of governments for what they say is a public safety crisis in the village. As Global's Phil Carpenter reports, they played a symbolic game of ping-pong on Tuesday outside a federal minister's office in Montreal.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigators with the Quebec provincial police’s financial crimes unit are conducting searches in a Mohawk community near Montreal.

The Mohawk Council of Kanesatake says provincial police are searching the band office and the health centre in connection with an investigation into the community’s COVID-19 task force.

The council said in a post on Facebook that the grand chief and the manager of the community’s health centre are co-operating with investigators.

Provincial police spokesman Sgt. Marc Tessier says he can’t comment on the nature of the police operation.

The community has been officially served by provincial police since an Indigenous-led force was disbanded in 2005, but police rarely enter the community, which was the site of the 1990 Oka Crisis — a 78-day standoff over land rights between Mohawk people and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple media have reported that some Kanesatake community members are living under a climate of intimidation because of the lack of police authority on the territory and the alleged presence of organized crime.

Click to play video: 'Coalition of groups hold ping-pong game calling for more attention to crisis in Kanesatake'
Coalition of groups hold ping-pong game calling for more attention to crisis in Kanesatake
Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeOrganized CrimeKanesatakeFinancial crimesCOVID-19 task forceMohawk Council of KanesatakeKanesatake band officeKanesatake health centre
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers